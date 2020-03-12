Maclean levee wall criticised again

BIRTHS

DISSON (nee Cox). To Joan and Don, a daughter, Madeline Louise, Grafton Base, 8/3/70.

LETTER – MACLEAN WALL AND SCENIC VIEW AS WELL

Sir, please allow me space to comment on the wall around Maclean which I oppose for our town’s sake even though I would benefit personally as I live in a badly flooded area.

Firstly, let me ask the council just what they are going to put on the sign out of town which reads “a scenic drive through town” and no doubt encourages the tourist to come through?

PETITIONS TO SHIRE COUNCIL ON LEVEE

The Maclean Shire Council today considered, in committee, two petitions concerning the proposed levee wall through Maclean. The petitions contained a total of 363 signatures.

It was reported to open council that it had been decided to refer them to the Clarence River (Flood Mitigation) County Council for consideration and to convene a special council meeting to deal with the subject.

One of the petitions, with the names of 220 Lower Clarence farmers, was submitted by Mr. C. C. Mackay, of Maclean. The petitioners submitted that the levee would detract from the natural beauty of the bank and would engender fear of the consequences of a break among residents behind it.

CONFER ON SHIRE LAND NEAR CITY

Copmanhurst Shire Council will seek a meeting with the Grafton City Council to discuss co-operation in the planning of land adjacent to the city.

Before yesterday’s council meeting was a letter from the city council to consider rezoning land adjacent to the railway line as industrial 4D for light industries.

MANY REPORT SEEING COMET

Reports were received at “The Daily Examiner” yesterday of pre-dawn sightings of a comet in the eastern sky. Mr. Don MacMillan, of Yamba, said he had sighted the comet on the past three mornings, from about 3.30pm until sunrise.

TENT PEGGING CLUB AT GRAFTON SHOW

Members of the Mullumbimby Tent Pegging Club will provide two teams of four men to compete against each other as an attraction on the final day of this year’s Captain Cook Bi-centenary Show in Grafton.

YAMBA ROUTE FOR MAIN ROAD

The Department of Main Roads advised the Maclean Shire Council that approval of the new main road 152 within the town of Yamba would be via Yamba, Coldstream and Clarence streets.

GRAFTON HIGH ON TOP AT SWIMMING CARNIVAL

Grafton High School swimmers dominated the Mid-North Coast Combined High Schools carnival at the Grafton pool yesterday. Thirty-five records were smashed throughout the day, including 19 boys and 16 girls’ records.