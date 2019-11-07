Maclean Lions name their Youth of the Year recipient

PROUD HONOUR: Winner of the public Maclean Lions speaking section Ethan Davis, Maclean Lions Youth of the Year 2018/2019 Harry Pye and the new Youth of the Year Taylor Johnson.

PROUD HONOUR: Winner of the public Maclean Lions speaking section Ethan Davis, Maclean Lions Youth of the Year 2018/2019 Harry Pye and the new Youth of the Year Taylor Johnson. Contributed

MACLEAN Lions last week named their Youth of the Year, with the award going to Taylor Johnson.

Each year Maclean Lions searches to find a local youth to be an ambassador for our town, with three local judges interviewing the candidates to gain an insight to their all round abilities. They look for community involvement, academic and cultural achievements.

Outgoing Youth of the Year, Harry Pye presented Taylor Johnson with the title and her winner certificate. Taylor is a vice-captain at Maclean High School and she has just begun her Year 12 studies. Upon completing her HSC Taylor said she looks forward to studying medicine before volunteering for overseas aid work. She is a member of the MHS open girls football team who were state finalists in 2017, and she is also a debating champion and a Shrek - the musical cast member in 2019.

There was an award for the public speaking section that was won by Ethan Davis who spoke very passionately about the drought. He is also a Vice Captain at Maclean High School, also having just begun his Year 12 studies and represented his school in the Surf Ski 100 and has been active at ANZAC Day functions. Ethan has also excelled at his other passion training working dogs.