Maclean Lions wind up return and earn operation as a success

TEAM EFFORT: Lions Club of Maclean members hard at work sorting bottles and cans during their return and earn operation.

TEAM EFFORT: Lions Club of Maclean members hard at work sorting bottles and cans during their return and earn operation.

WHEN the Lions Club of Maclean opened at their Townsend Shed each Wednesday and Sunday for a few hours each morning to serve as a drop-off point for the NSW Government’s Return and Earn container deposit scheme in August last year, no-one could have imagined just how successful the program would be.

Receiving 3000 bottles and cans in a day was considered busy at the start, but before closing in March, the Lions peaked when they received more than 33,000 containers to process in the four hour opening time.

In the seven months the Maclean Lions ran their Return and Earn operation, they paid out a total of $55,636.20 in cash, and processed 556,362 containers, more than half a million bottles and cans that did not finish up on the side of Clarence Valley roads.

Lions Club of Maclean chairman Brian Grieve said the club had become a victim of its own success as the popularity of the project, and their members struggled to keep up with demand.

“A call for community volunteers did bring assistance and the people who came were a great help, however, it was too few too slowly,” Mr Grieve said.

“Even with help, Lions members could not maintain the demand. The Lions Club was also struggling to keep up with their many other projects in and around the community.

“The Lions Club received and paid out the last deposit refunds just before noon, Wednesday, March 25. The final transport container was filled, locked and sealed for collection.

“To the volunteers who joined as “Friends of Lions” we say thank you very much for your efforts. Between the periods of furious work there was great camaraderie and fun.

“To our community, if you are ever looking for rewarding, good things to do you will find them with Lions.”