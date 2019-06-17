Maclean machine up and running as Bobcats start to click

FIGHTING BACK: Jarred Doyle going in for a tackle for the Maclean Bobcats in a narrow 1-0 loss against the Coffs Coast Tigers at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean on Sunday.

FIGHTING BACK: Jarred Doyle going in for a tackle for the Maclean Bobcats in a narrow 1-0 loss against the Coffs Coast Tigers at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

FOOTBALL: The Maclean Bobcats took another loss on Saturday going down 1-0 to Coffs United Lions at Barry Watts Oval but the margin was smaller than expected due a solid performance from a side finally hitting their stride.

The Bobcats currently sit bottom of the table in the C.ex Mens Premier League but coach Dennis Mavridis said his side were ecstatic after taking it to the second placed Lions in a close battle.

"A 1-0 loss is still a loss but for us, given the season we've had so far, it was a massive turnaround in form and it really gives us something to build on,” Mavridis said.

"It's been really hard to get any momentum or work on anything in training because we've just been under performing.”

The tight game proving to be a real turning point for Mavridis and his men as they look to turn season around.

"The boys set their minds to resurrecting our season and although we didn't win any points, it goes a long way towards our improvement.”

"Up until now we've show little bits of form but it's been nowhere near what we're capable of achieving,” he said.

"I have absolute faith in the team I put out on the park and yesterday they showed me what they can really do, they worked together as a unit and it was very promising.”

The Bobcats turning the game on it's head with a strong show of faith in Mavridis' game plan on the day.

"Our pressing and defending higher up the field made a real difference,” he said.

"It's something that's been quite negative in recent weeks due to the fact that we've been conceding goals and that leads us to want to hang back a little more but Saturday was different.”

The confident Bobcats travel to the Woolgoolga Wolves on Saturday.