Maclean MacMarket to bring town alive this weekend

BELT IT OUT: Live music from buskers such as John Millington will be a feature of the Maclean MacMarkets this year. Debrah Novak

MACLEAN'S CBD is set to come alive with people, music and markets this Saturday when River St hosts the annual Maclean Lions MacMarket Day.

The event has been a regular on the Maclean events calendar for the past six years, and engages the holiday atmosphere and our summer season of fun.

Lions Club of Maclean MacMarket chairman Brian Grieve said there would be 85 stalls displaying everything from handmade goods, native and colourful potted plants, collectables and novelties right through to a better way to polish your car, not to mention the packed food court for all culinary desires.

"It's a good thing for the town and the area, it's a big event for Maclean,” Mr Grieve said. "We're at capacity with stall sites at the moment, and we've even got people on a waiting list for any cancellations.

"We're hoping all of the local merchants along River St will have their shops open too for the full crowd.”

There will be street music and other entertainment, including a performance from the Maclean and District Pipe Band.

To keep the kids happy, there will also be a free merry-go-round and jumping castle.

"You can even watch the kids make drawings in chalk on the road as you sit in the shade and sip your coffee as the mighty Clarence flows past as a back drop,” Mr Grieve said.