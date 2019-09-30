Maclean masters make experience count in Lismore

MASTERS: The Maclean Bobcats women's side that won the Lismore Masters Games football on the weekend.

FOOTBALL: Who said you can't teach old dogs new tricks?

Maclean Bobcats senior members came together for the Lismore Masters Games over the weekend and both the men's and women's teams came away as champions after some top performances on the pitch.

Comprising a number of key members from the Maclean White side that took out the women's division 2 north premiership earlier this month, the 30-plus women's side were on song as they swept their opposition aside.

While the Maclean men didn't quite have the numbers to fill a side of their own, they paired expertly with the Lismore Thistles Football Club to rise above the rest and make their experience count in the over-35 competition.

ON SONG: The Maclean Bobcats and Lismore Thistles combined side that won the Lismore Masters Games football. Maclean Bobcats FC

Kicking things off on the Friday, the women put BOP away in their opener before taking care of Cassettes and Woopi Cougars and backing up to beat the Cougars again in the final on Sunday.

The men were known as Teddy's Crew United for the tournament and they combined well with victory over Wolves, Flamingos and Cavanbah to then beat AC Villan in the big dance.

Bobcats men's first grade coach Dennis Mavridis was among the starring players in the victorious side over a brilliant weekend of competition in the northern region.