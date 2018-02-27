Menu
Police drug squad working on their Cannabis Eradication Program
Maclean men face drug charges after search

Adam Hourigan
27th Feb 2018 2:33 PM

THREE men will face court today on drug charges after three search warrants were executed on the North Coast according to Coffs/Clarence police.

Strike Force Acini was established by detectives attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District in September 2017 to investigate drug supply in the region.

After extensive inquiries, police executed two search warrants in Maclean and one in Lismore on Monday, where police allegedly located drugs, weapons and goods believed to stolen.

Two men, aged 30 and 33, were arrested at the properties in Maclean and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The 33-year-old man was charged with 52 counts of supply prohibited drug and the 30-year-old man was charged with 23 counts of supply prohibited drug.

Both men were refused bail and are due to appear at Grafton Local Court today

At the search in Lismore, a 34-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with 23 counts of supply prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

