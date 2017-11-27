New motel development on track for completion

Secretary manager of Maclean Bowling Club Mark Williams in front of their motel under construction.

Secretary manager of Maclean Bowling Club Mark Williams in front of their motel under construction. Adam Hourigan

PROGRESS on the construction of the new motel being developed at the Maclean Bowling Club is on schedule, and is due for completion by January.

After four years of consultation and planning, the first sods on the motel being built on the club's top green were turned in March this year.

Now eight months later, Maclean Bowling Club secretary manager Mark Williams said he was pleased with the progress made by builder Rob Connolly.

"Everything is going really well, we're very happy," he said.

"The weather has been generous to us, so it's looking like we're on track for an end of January opening.

"We might be behind schedule by five days because of a bit of rain, but the builders are confident they can pick that up as they go so we are still aiming for our forecast date of the long weekend in January for our opening."

When finished, the motel will have 27 rooms with a manager's residence on site.

Mr Williams said despite the motel still two months away from completion, interest was growing in the development.

"We've already had a number of inquiries regarding bookings," he said.

"It's going to be a positive for the whole town, not just the club. I think a lot of the businesses in town will benefit, and we're happy for people to have their breakfast down the street and do what they want to do.

"It's a long time since anything like this has happened in Maclean. The town has been screaming for more good quality accommodation close to town, because there's a shortage in town and it's been something we've been looking at doing for a long time."

With the new Pacific Highway upgrade continuing, Mr Williams said Maclean is set to reap the benefits.

"We think the motel will be occupied during the year, when you consider how close we are to the highway," he said.

"I think Maclean will be a big winner when the bypass is all done. Maclean was originally bypassed in 1966, and the town is still going well. The new one will only affect us marginally, when you consider how far Grafton will be from the new highway.

"We're confident it'll be a winner."