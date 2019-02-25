Maclean mourns an 'irreplaceable' man

Part of the massive crowd that turned out for the funeral of John Allen at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean.

Adam Hourigan

JOHN Allen didn't always say the exact "right thing”.

"But I said it,” he'd tell wife Joy when she'd scold him.

But for the man whose words had "no filter”, the Maclean community turned out to honour a man who had a love for his family, his community and his football club.

Approximately 500 people gathered at Barry Watts oval to pay their respects to John, who passed away on February 5.

"The volume of your presence speaks louder than words,” the congregation heard.

Growing up on the Gold Coast, John left school at 14 and began working in the family butchery, moving around Queensland working between butcheries and abattoirs.

On the Sunshine Coast he met his wife Joy, and after the death of John's parents sold the family business and moved with his family to Maclean, purchasing Maclean Variety Meats.

Renowned for their sausages, which won awards every years, and their sought after smoked hams, John became a well respected member of the Maclean business community.

But if Joy and his butchery were his first love, his commitment to the Maclean Bobcats was unrivalled.

He supported many sports through the shop, but it was his love of the round-ball game which saw him on the sidelines cooking steaks, and giving motivational speeches urging his players to "bleed green” made his synonymous.

Such was impact that Bobcat president Matt Farrell called him "irreplaceable”, something which a sea of green shirts nodded in agreement with.

The audience heard that John had once told his sons he had a dream he played a game of soccer on a dry river bed with the devil, of course winning in a penalty shootout.

And as he was farewelled by a range of his favourite songs, with Highway to Hell ringing out you were left with the picture that if he was on his way for a rematch, there were a lot of angels on his side.

And or his number one angel, his wife Joy, she left with him with the words that he had her heart always, the love of his life.