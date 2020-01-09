Maclean mourns one of their own

Alistair Wallace will be remembered by the Maclean community as a gracious and jovial man.

MACLEAN farewelled a much-loved member of the community on this week.

Almost 700 people turned out to pay their respects to Alistair Wallace at St James Anglican Church on Wednesday.

Brother of Jack, husband of Justine and father of Amy, Emily and Bethany, Mr Wallace was a well known Sergeant of the Maclean and District Pipe band.

Alistair's brother Jack delivered this Eulogy written by Amy:

Alistair Bruce Wallace was born in Maclean District Hospital on January 10, 1969.

He was the first of four children to Don and Barbara Wallace, a builder and a nurse who owned a cane farm on Ashby Island.

He spent his childhood on the farm at Ashby, helping with planting and cutting cane, riding motorbikes, tearing around in the boat, shooting guns, and getting in to mischief - always, it seems, the mischief took place on a Sunday.

Dad attended Maclean Primary School, where there was a consensus among the teachers he was often a "disruptive student in class" and required frequent "prodding" to keep him on task.

As a self-proclaimed "dunce in maths" he preferred being outside rather than to be stuck in a classroom and it was during this time Dad started learning the bagpipes, under the tutelage of Charlie McInnes.

This started a lifelong love of music for Dad, and he took great pride in being part of the tradition. I'm not sure anyone could have known back then how big a role bagpipes would come to play in Dad's life.

Dad went to Maclean High School, where he was the first student in NSW to play pipes for his HSC music exam, a fact he was quite proud of, and this news made its way to Sydney, where it was reported in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Dad finished school in 1986. It was Dad's long-held dream to be a police officer, so he applied and was accepted in to the training program.

At the same time, an electrician apprenticeship position came up at the Harwood Sugar Mill which he also applied for.

Fate would have it that he was accepted for his apprenticeship and this choice led him to a 32 year career at the sugar mill. Through long hours and hard work, he ended up in a position that he longed for as a boiler operator.

This position involved many long talks over a cup of tea and a bikkie with Phil Cormick. The tea industry must be suffering since his resignation.

It was during the Summer of 1989 that he met my mother, Justine. He often retold the story about how he was denied entry to the Bowling Club, for wearing no shoes, and how he climbed through a window to get in - he knew Mum was there and wanted to impress her - and how that was the start of something pretty special.

They started dating soon after the Bowling Club stunt and have been inseparable ever since. They married on the 12th April 1992 at the Maclean Presbyterian Church.

Shortly after their wedding, in 1993, I was born. Then Emily in 1996 and Bethany in 1999. He wanted to go on to have a small herd of children, but Mum (the smart one) knew that three was the right amount for our family.

There were times when I think he wasn't too sure what to do with three girls, and told us regularly that we were the reason he went bald at such a young age.

Briefly, Dad worked as a Correctional Officer in Grafton - a job that he found thoroughly interesting and aligned with his police officer dream.

Work that brought him a lot of joy was with Hope and Alan Bennett at Riverview Funerals. Often he'd come home from work with them and announce that he'd had a GREAT afternoon at work, out in the shed with Alan putting handles on coffins.

I must admit, I baulked a little when he first told me this story, but it was obvious how much he enjoyed this workplace. He loved and had a deep respect for Hope, and he was very proud that he had been allowed play a part in the services for the members of this community.

Dad never strayed too far from his chanter, and would always be whistling some tune that he was learning.

Piping took Dad up and down the east coast of Australia, and off to New Zealand, and he never missed a Highland Gathering. Dad joined the Maclean and District Pipe band at a very young age, and the band members quickly became a second family for Dad.

Dad was a man with a true love of words, he loved a good book but he loved doing crosswords even more.

He liked to quote an old friend, Alvin Green, who said;

"If you can read, you're set for life: you can read a recipe and cook yourself a meal, you can read a manual and change a flat tyre, you can learn all sorts of things in a book. As long as you can read, you can do just about anything."

Camping was another one of life's true joys for Dad. Starting in our humble beginnings in a tent out at Brooms Head (which took 3 hours to set up, due to Dad being so particular, to the entertainment of the surrounding campers), then to a pop top, then to the new van that was purchased in 2019.

He loved trips out to Moree, Tabulam, Yates Crossing and Lilydale - anywhere with fresh water deep enough to swim in. A trip to Uluru was on the cards for the new van, but due to his health this was unable to happen.

Nothing brought him more happiness though, than my mother. Mum was his support, she gave him a push where he needed it and loved him unconditionally despite him pushing her buttons regularly. He was grateful to have had Mum in his life, and often said "I'd be lost without your mother."

Dad was diagnosed with cancer in February 2019 and lived by the motto "you have to deal with cards you've been dealt'. This strong willed attitude pushed Dad through radiation and chemotherapy in Lismore.

Unfortunately this battle was not an easy one, and came with many hurdles, highs and lows.

Dad had a great Christmas at home, laying up in bed in his Hawaiian shirt eating ice-creams and listening to Shooglenifty (shoe-gle-nifty).

Dad wanted to stay at home for as long as possible and be in hospital for as little as possible, and he got his wish; he was in MDH for less than 10 hours.

We are incredibly grateful that we could care for Dad at home for as long as we did, and this would not have been possible without the help we received from the Maclean and Lismore Palliative Care teams, as well as Dr Kimberly Haladyn and the staff at Clarence Medical Centre.

We are thankful for the support and understanding provided by Mareeba, the Harwood Sugar Mill and Riverview Funerals over the past 12 months.

We would also like to say a special thankyou to the paramedics, community services and staff at Maclean Hospital, in particular Davie Tees, ensuring Dad had the upmost comfort on his last admission.