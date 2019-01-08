Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

A worker looks up at fallen power lines and debris near the Maclean Showground after a storm ripped them down.

TWELVE months after a storm ripped through Maclean, business owners are still dealing with its aftermath.

On January 2, 2018 a severe storm identified as a 'microburst' swept across the Lower Clarence, leaving multiple businesses with structural and water damage.

"The day it happened, it was just vile," C'est La Vie Francaise owner Poppy Cochrane said.

"The shop ceiling was just filled with water as it came through the roof. All I could do was stand ankle-deep in water in the dark."

Maclean Variety Meats owner John Allen said the impact of the storm within such a short space of time was incredible given the widespread damage.

"It all happened within 20 minutes and then gone," he said.

"You couldn't see anything across the road; everything had completely disappeared behind the rain."

While the majority of items were salvaged from her shop, Ms Cochrane said she continues to discover ongoing damages.

"Just before Christmas we discovered the chandelier is rusted and the leather handbags have begun to mould," she said.

"It's those little things you don't notice immediately after the storm."

It has also been a difficult year for Michelle Gallagher of Ta'Chele Australis, having opened and closed the shop several times in the past six months due to ongoing repairs.

"There were times when I just couldn't deal with it and wanted to shut for good because I couldn't see a future in the shop, but the strength of others kept me going," she said.

"I have a great husband and family that stood by me when I had those low points. They would say 'let's just take it day by day' and that helped a lot."

Both women noted how impressed they were with the strength of the community's support in getting businesses back in action.

"If this happened again, I wouldn't want to be in any other town," Ms Gallagher said.

"Maclean is a community that backs and supports its own and I can't thank them enough for what they've done this past year."