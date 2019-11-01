Maclean out to end Iluka hot streak in top tussle

Maclean United batsman Dan McColl opens up and plays the shot in the round one clash between Yamba Cricket Club and Maclean United Cricket Club at Yamba Oval.

Maclean United batsman Dan McColl opens up and plays the shot in the round one clash between Yamba Cricket Club and Maclean United Cricket Club at Yamba Oval. Mitchell Keenan

MBC FIRST GRADE: Iluka welcome Maclean United tomorrow for their last game at Iluka Oval this year due to the ground scheduled to be resurfaced.

Coming off two wins in a row, Iluka's experienced core have lifted in taking down Yamba in Lawrence in the past two weeks.

Maclean have been a force this season and they sit comfortably at the top with two wins and a bye to their name.

This will be an enthralling battle as both sides look to put an end to a two-game winning streak held by their opponents.

A strong showing from the Iluka top order will be key at the crease, otherwise United might punish them.

GAME DAY: Iluka host first-placed Maclean United at Iluka Oval from 1pm while Lawrence travel to Harwood in the other MBC Round 3 clash tomorrow.