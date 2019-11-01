Maclean out to end Iluka hot streak in top tussle
MBC FIRST GRADE: Iluka welcome Maclean United tomorrow for their last game at Iluka Oval this year due to the ground scheduled to be resurfaced.
Coming off two wins in a row, Iluka's experienced core have lifted in taking down Yamba in Lawrence in the past two weeks.
Maclean have been a force this season and they sit comfortably at the top with two wins and a bye to their name.
This will be an enthralling battle as both sides look to put an end to a two-game winning streak held by their opponents.
A strong showing from the Iluka top order will be key at the crease, otherwise United might punish them.
GAME DAY: Iluka host first-placed Maclean United at Iluka Oval from 1pm while Lawrence travel to Harwood in the other MBC Round 3 clash tomorrow.