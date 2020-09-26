Maclean Pool upgrades arrive in time for summer

Work on the Maclean Pool upgrade is nearing completion with the installation of a new filtration system and a new plant room taking shape.

Clarence Valley Council’s manager of open spaces and facilities Peter Birch said he was pleased the first stage of the reopening will be taking place from next month.

“The slide pool will be open from Thursday October 15 for swimming lessons. This will enable water confidence lessons to commence for toddlers and younger children,” he said.

“Accessible amenities including parking, pathways and change room facilities are included in the upgrade, making the facility more accessible for everyone.

“The major stage of the project has seen the construction of a new plant room constructed from tilt panels housing the new filtration equipment.

“The upgrade will mean better water quality and significantly lower running costs with the pool requiring fewer chemicals. In addition, the facility will be up to 50 per cent more energy efficient.”

New plant room taking shape at the Maclean Swimming Pool.

The off-season also provided council with time to complete some maintenance including painting and grandstand repairs.

“The project completion date was delayed to the end of November due to a number of issues which included a redesign after the discovery of underground services when the site was excavated,” Mr Birch said.

“Inclement weather during the deep excavations also delayed the initial stages of the project.

“We now think that the main pool will be reopening earlier than anticipated but we will know more in the next week or so once the plant filtration work is completed.”

Council’s pool manager, Michelle Irwin from Valley Pool Services can be contacted on 0427 492 244 for information regarding swimming lessons and use of the pools.