Maclean Post Office in local hands

SOLD: Ford and Dougherty Property principal Rod Ford takes a bid at an auction for the Maclean Post Office building. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

A PIECE of Maclean history will be in local hands for the future after the Maclean Post Office building was sold at auction yesterday.

Maclean resident Jim Johnson became the third owner of the building in its 124-year history, and he outbid a spirited crowd to win the property for $570,000

"I'm rapt, absolutely ecstatic," Mr Johnson said.

"I'm born and bred on the Lower Clarence, retired a couple of years ago and I've always loved that little precinct with the post office, police station and courthouse.

"I had a little think about it this morning and I thought it could be within my budget as a business investment, and it was, so I'm pretty stoked."

Mr Johnson said he was confident the Australia Post business within the building was a stable investment, and was backed up by selling agent Judithann Forrester of Ford and Dougherty Property.

"It has a three-year lease with two options for a further three years so there's a nine-year period locked in, plus they're hoping to keep Australia Post there for a long time," Ms Forrester said.

Eleven bidders fought for the property with regular offers from many locals in the crowd from a starting bid of $300,000.

"People in this local area like the commercial area and the iconic buildings, and it had the added benefit of a return on investment as well as caring for what we have on the architecture side of things," Ms Forrester said.

Opened in 1893, the building has walls of double pressed brick on concrete foundations and the upper storey was cast with cement pebble render.

The building boasts three massive brickwork chimneys with detailed face brickwork on the corners of the first floor.