Maclean present United front on the wicket

Experienced head Dean Moran has been a ley cog in Maclean United's perfect start to the season. Debrah Novak

CRICKET: Maclean United is enjoying one of its most stable starts to a season in terms of player availability, and it has shown in its results on the field with the side sitting undefeated at the top of the Lower Clarence first grade ladder.

United will again field an unchanged side this weekend when it squares off against a scorned Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval.

The positivity with numbers off the field has been reflected in the attitudes of player on the field, according to captain Jarrad Moran.

"It's been the easiest start to the season I have had as a captain,” Moran said.

"It's definitely not going too bad at all. We had a good result against Harwood last week and we just want to continue that run of momentum.”

It was a demolition job by the United outfit, bowling Harwood out for 84, in turn securing a 101-run win.

But the captain is not getting ahead of himself as his side faces a Lawrence side which was on the wrong end of a similar scoreline against Wanderers last weekend.

"We know they are better than that. I have always said Lawrence is a tough side and I am sure they will give us a run for our money,” he said.

"We are going all right and everyone has been chipping in. We will just focus on that.”

In other LCCA first grade action this weekend, Wanderers will aim to maintain their winning momentum when they head out to Iluka.

Nathan Essex proved dominant with the ball in hand last weekend in his return to the pitch, and the side will again look to him to lead the way.

But a refreshed and recharged Iluka side, who are coming off the bye last weekend, will have other ideas as openers Garry Ryan and Brendan James look to blunt him out of the attack.