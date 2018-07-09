Menu
Antoine Quinlan Randall looks for a way through the Pottsville defence in the regional semi-final at Frank McGuren Field.
Rugby League

Maclean Public soars to semi-finals of knockout

9th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maclean Public School defied expectation and beliefs last week when they made it to the regional semi-finals of the NSW Primary School Sports Association rugby league knockout.

Maclean had an outstanding run to the semi-finals, defeating teams from Gulmarrad, Grafton, South Grafton and Lennox Head along the way.

But they came up against a tough Pottsville Public School outfit at Frank McGuren Field, and despite the team's best efforts were unable to overcome their opponents, finishing up on the wrong end of a 20-4 scoreline.

A late runaway try to Maclean Public School flier Tyrell Waters was the icing on top of what had been a thrilling run to the semi-finals for the talented squad of boys and girls.

It is unsurprising the playing group is filled with the names of past and present Lower Clarence Magpies stars, but if the Maclean Public School efforts are anything to go by it is the future of the Magpies that is brightest.

Team coach and school teacher Jo Chorley said she was proud watching the side achieve all they had this season.

"Their sportsmanship, effort and attitude has been nothing short of outstanding,” she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

