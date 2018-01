One of the Maclean showgrounds roofs in pieces, scattering the grounds.

One of the Maclean showgrounds roofs in pieces, scattering the grounds. Ebony Stansfield

IN a short statement posted on their social media page, the Maclean Show Society has confirmed that the 2018 Maclean show will be cancelled.

Originally slated for April 17 and 18, its chances of going ahead looked doubtful after the showgrounds suffered extensive damage from a 'super' storm which hit Maclean earlier in the month.

Full story to come.