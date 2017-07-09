Maclean restoration project wraps up

COME celebrate with Maclean Landcare Group, local landholders, Yaegl aboriginal community, Clarence Valley Council and Envite Environment on Wednesday, July 19.

Invasive weeds including lantana, ochna (Mickey Mouse Plant) and Dutchman's pipe vine (also poisonous to butterflies) threaten the health of native vegetation in the Maclean Lookout Reserve.

Maclean Landcare Group volunteers have been working in the reserve since 2008 with the support of Clarence Valley Council and Envite Environment.

This reserve shares its western boundary with three privately owned bushland properties.

In 2014 Maclean Landcare Group received funding from the NSW Government's Environmental Trust to commence the restoration of native vegetation on these properties and a Yaegl LALC owned property below the Highlands Estate.

The aim of this project was to support ongoing works in the lookout reserve and educate private landholders and residents while enhancing forest linkages and wildlife corridors in the Lower Clarence.

The Maclean Hill has cultural, historical and resource significance to the local Yaegl people who lived on the hill until 1904 when they were moved to Ulgundahi Island.

The Forest Linkages project funded by the NSW Environmental Trust winds up after three years in August this year, so we are celebrating the collaboration between Landcare, Yaegl community, Clarence Valley Council and contractors with a presentation and morning tea at the lookout at 10am on Wednesday, July 19.

Join us and learn about the significance of the lookout hill to the Yaegl people and the gains made by controlling weeds in the forested areas of Maclean.