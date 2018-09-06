Maclean Riverside Precinct comes to life

THE Maclean Riverside Precinct has re-established the historic town centre's connection with the Clarence River, according to Member for Page, Kevin Hogan.

Stages 1 to revitalise the waterfront has officially been completed with Stage 2 set to begin in coming weeks.

"This is great news for the community and creates a space for community members to meet and relax,” Mr Hogan said.

"It will also unlock the tourist potential of the Clarence River. We know the beauty of the mighty Clarence River, but until now there was nowhere for tourists and locals to walk and enjoy the river.”

Stage 1 of the project saw the revitalisation of McLachlan Park, Stage 2 will support the redevelopment of the Court House Riverfront, Foreshore Promenade and Riverside Square.

The $2.98 million for Stages 1 and 2 have been funded by the Australian Government ($2.3 million across both stages), NSW Government ($130,000 for Stage 1) and Clarence Valley Council ($556,404 across both stages).

"By investing in Maclean through both stages of this project, we are helping to drive economic growth within the region, to help ensure this area remains a fantastic place to visit, work and live,” Mr Hogan said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the precinct has been a long-held dream of the Lower Clarence community which is finally coming to fruition through the co-operative approach of the three tiers of government.

"I'm thrilled the NSW Government was able to contribute funding towards the pontoons and the amenities building,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Riverside Precinct is a wonderful asset which will help attract further tourism into Maclean and provide locals with a brilliant site to enjoy the beautiful Clarence River.”

Mayor Jim Simmons agreed the project would increase tourism.

"This revitalisation project is about drawing more people to the region, encouraging them to stay longer and promoting everything this great part of the world has to offer,” Councillor Simmons said.