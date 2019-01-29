Maclean Riverside Precinct starting to take shape

PROGRESS: Stonemasons are mid-way though placing the 1200x600mm sandstone blocks to form the terrace steps and walls in front of the Courthouse Riverfront.

PROGRESS: Stonemasons are mid-way though placing the 1200x600mm sandstone blocks to form the terrace steps and walls in front of the Courthouse Riverfront. Clarence Valley Council

THE next stage of the Maclean Riverside Precinct project is underway, with sandstone blocks helping to shape terrace steps and walls in front of the Courthouse Riverfront.

Stonemasons are midway through placing the 1200x600mm sandstone blocks, while 30 trees and more than 1000 shrubs and groundcovers have been planted along the foreshore promenade and Riverside Square.

The Riverside Square located between the Maclean Hotel and levee is scheduled to be completed in the next two weeks with the completion of the garden edging, drainage and furniture.

Riverbank stabilisation and the additional carparks have been completed at the end of Wharf St next to the Courthouse.

The next stage of the project is set to commence tomorrow with the demolition of the existing concrete footpaths and kerb and gutter along the northern side of McNaughton Place and existing walkway to the jetty.

Due to the construction works the northern footpath and parking along McNaughton Place will be closed. The boat ramp will remain open however the jetty next to the boat ramp will also be closed. These works are expected to take six to eight weeks.

Project Manager Justin Menzies said the closures are necessary to ensure the public's safety during construction works.

"The construction of the eight new car parks in the area was completed prior to this closure to try to prevent some of the congestion in the area.”

A new disabled parking space has been constructed next to the courthouse and more disabled parking is available in the carpark off Centenary Drive near the toilet block.