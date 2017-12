The large crowd fills the stand at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo.

The large crowd fills the stand at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

The Lawrence Rodeo Committee have given the go ahead for tonight's Maclean Twilight Rodeo.

Posting on their Facebook page, the committee wrote that "The rodeo is still going ahead rain looks to be clearing" just after 2.30pm.

Heavy showers fell in Maclean from around 1.30pm, but the rain has cleared, and the Bureau of Meterology radar shows no further rain coming behind it.

Preliminary events have started at the showground, with the main show starting at 6pm.