Maclean Rodeo rides high again

THE clouds had threatened earlier in the day, but it wasn't until the final bull had been ridden at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo that the heavens opened up in Maclean.

In the meantime, thousands of people, many dressed in the rodeo uniform of check and jeans poured into the amphitheatre at the Maclean Showground to watch some of the best rodeo riders in the country go against the clock.

And while the holidays have brought many visitors the area, it was very much a day for the locals, with familiar faces popping up at every turn.

The local presence was no more evident than in the volunteer groups helping out, whether it be parking, cooking food or in the organisation of the night.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The rodeo committee pays back this kindness with donations to local groups, including the Rescue Chopper totalling more than $350,000 since the start of the event more than three decades ago.

And although successful rides were hard to come by, come the end of the night, lit by the glow of the enormous big screen replay board, the crowd cheered their appreciation for another successful night of action.