MACLEAN RSL: Sale edges closer with big offer

The Maclean RSL Club is up for sale.

THE long-mooted sale of the Maclean RSL club is another step closer to reality now a local business has made a $1.3 million offer.

The offer from Riverview Funerals is before Maclean RSL sub-branch members for a decision.

In April 2019 sub-branch members voted to sell the premises, which triggered concern from the tenants who operate the club, Maclean Services Club Ltd.

Maclean Services Club is a separate entity to the RSL sub-branch and its members do not have a say on the proposal.

Last week the sub-branch president, Stephen Walton sent a letter to all members outlining the details of the $1.3 million proposal and encouraged members to accept the offer.

“The Maclean RSL sub-Branch executive considers the $1.3m offer to be fair and reasonable,” the letter said.

The letter also said that as of May 8, Maclean Services Club had not made an offer for the property.

When asked if the Maclean Services Club Ltd was the preferred buyer, Mr Walton said since members voted to sell the building, they had been open to all offers and “as a charity we are obliged to accept the best offer for the property”.

“The proceeds of a sale will be retained by the local sub-branch and as a charity those funds will be invested for the long-term benefit of Maclean’s veterans,” he said.

“The Maclean Sub-branch has supported local veterans for over 90 years and our intention is to continue doing so by establishing a veterans centre in the town.”

The sale is subject to a development application approval for a change in business operating from the property.

Riverview Funerals owner Hope Bennett said she understood the RSL property belonged to the RSL custodians and was for sale.

“Someone will purchase this property, whether it be our family or another entity,” she said.

“The relationship which exists between the RSL and the club is something that does not involve us and we have no comment to make regarding their affairs.”

Maclean Services Club would be entitled to operate the club until April 30, 2022.

Voting on the proposal closes on May 29.

If the offer is rejected by members the sub-branch would engage a broker to market the property.

Maclean Services Club has been approached for comment and its responses will be published when they come to hand.