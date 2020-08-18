Maclean RSL sale ground to a halt in latest saga twist

FOR SALE: A $1.3m bid by Riverview Funerals has been made for the Maclean Services Club premises, owned by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch.

THE controversial sale of the Maclean Services Club premises has been stalled after a development application on the property was withdrawn late last week.

On Friday, community members who submitted a response to the DA application which would see a funeral parlour open in the main street were sent a letter from Clarence Valley Council confirming the outcome.

According to the letter obtained by The Daily Examiner, the withdrawal was at the request of the applicant, Hope Bennett of Riverview Funerals.

The reason behind the decision to withdraw has yet to be revealed, but what is known is the controversy that’s surrounded the application.

In the race between two funeral home businesses vying for a piece of Maclean real estate earlier this year, it was local business Riverview Funerals successful offer of $1.3 million to purchase the Maclean RSL site that received the most community criticism.

The sale was originally subject to development application approval for a change in business operating from the property, which led to a small group of residents launching an online campaign to have the DA application rejected.

“If you are concerned about the loss of your club, and more particularly to a funeral parlour being located right in the main street and how that might affect our town’s image, please act NOW, by writing your concerns and sending your submissions,” former town planner Warren Rackham posted across several Clarence Valley Facebook groups back in June.

Maclean RSL sub-branch did not wish to comment at this time but did confirm the property remains up for sale.