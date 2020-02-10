Maclean RSL Sub-branch essay comp open to more schools

STUDENTS from schools in Maclean, Townsend, Gulmarrad, Lawrence, Chatsworth Island, Iluka and Harwood have been invited to take part in this year's annual Harry Lange memorial essay competition.

Ran by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch and conducted each year to raise awareness of Anzac Day to remember the sacrifice of Australian service people, the competition offers a total of $800 in prizes for the best essays in the junior, middle and senior school divisions.

Local school principals have been contacted with the competition details, which can also be found at www.macleanrsl.org.au/essay. This year's topic for junior and middle school students simply asks, "Who do we remember on Anzac Day?"

Last year's senior competition winner Maclean High School student Sophie Strange.

The essay topic for senior students (Years 9 to 12) asks them to consider the contribution of our wartime nurses.

President of the Maclean RSL Sub-branch, Steve Walton, said the senior essay topic aims to explore how the Anzac qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship were equally shared by Australian nurses, from the Boer War to the present day.

The memorial essay competition commemorates Harry Lange who was a World War II serviceman and member of the Maclean RSL. The competition closes on April 3 with winners announced on Anzac Day.