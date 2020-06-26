Maclean Services Club’s fate in the hands of administrators

FOR SALE: A $1.3m bid by Riverview Funerals has been made for the Maclean Services Club premises, owned by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch.

THE fate of Maclean Services Club hangs in the balance as administrators were called in to the struggling venue.

The news was confirmed by CEO Steven Fraser who said he would issue a statement to members and the public at a later time.

What voluntary administration meant for the club's many staff and how it went from tabling an offer on the RSL club premises to voluntary administration within weeks remained unclear.

The River St premises, which had been put up for sale by the Maclean RSL sub branch last year, was subject to a $1.3 million offer from Riverview Funerals and just weeks ago Mr Fraser said the services club's offer was "for the same amount of money".

Buying the premises looked to be the last chance for the club which would have been forced to find another venue in 2022 if the property was sold to another party.

The relationship between the RSL sub-branch and the services club seemed to become increasingly fraught as sub-branch members were asked to vote on the Riverview offer.

The club subsequently sent out a letter to its members, making several claims about the sub-branch and their intentions, despite at that stage not tabling a matching offer.

The sub-branch issued a statement via its Facebook page yesterday, saying they believed the club would be wound up.

"Members should be clear that the club's failure has nothing to do with the proposed sale of the sub-branch premises," the sub-branch said.

"The club has continued to generate operating losses despite the sub-branch providing it with significant rent reductions over many years.

"Strange as it may seem it appears that the club's offer to purchase our premises was made at a time when it was considering voluntary administration.

"The club's offer will be set aside and we will work towards a sale based on other offers."