Maclean Show ready to rock out next year

A STORM may have blown away the Maclean Show this year, but next year the committee is making sure they come back with a bang.

As part of the big night of entertainment on the Wednesday night, following a grand opening at 6pm there will be the Outback Extravaganza show.

With displays of horsemanship set to music and a light show, the displays from local riders has been a popular event in the past.

Following that, get ready to rock with two of the Clarence Valley's most well-known country perfroemrs Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont.

The pair will play songs from their ARIA and Golden Guitar nominated album which is sure to get the crowd in the mood for a great night.

Following the set, the traditional fireworks will light up the night sky, with the crash and bash of the demolition derby to round out the night.

The show is scheduled for May 7-8 next year, and prices are being kept for the full show on Wednesday at $15 for adults, $8 for concession or $40 for a family for up to four children.

Prices for the first day are $7 for adults and $5 for children, where they can watch the ring events and explore the many displays and pavilion show.

A membership for the Show Society can be purchased for $30 which includes two day entry for two adults and three children.