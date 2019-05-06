Maclean Show storms back to life

BACK IN ACTION: Brian Ferrie was awarded life membership when the Maclean Show was last held in 2017. The Maclean Show Society president is proud the event has returned to Maclean Showground after it was cancelled last year due to damage to buildings from a freak storm.

IT WAS a tough decision for Maclean Show president Brian Ferrie and his team to cancel last year's Maclean Show.

Battered by a freak storm, and with several buildings out of commission, it was the only real option.

"We probably could've struggled through, but I think it was the right decision," Mr Ferrie said.

This year he hopes the community comes back out in force to support the show.

"It's been a lot of work, but I think it's going to be a great show," he said.

Opening tomorrow, Mr Ferrie said the walls were lined with a mass of entries in the pavilion sections, and he said it would be great to see the horses back on the arena and the show up and running.

"We've got horses, cattle, showjumping and the chook show as usual," Mr Ferrie said.

"And of course we've got sideshow alley on the Wednesday."

He said they had gone all out to present an "international standard" show for people coming back, and the Wednesday night would include the usual grand opening and showgirl competition, demolition derby and fireworks.

"We decided to put on the hour and a half entertainment with Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont and hope people come out to support it," he said.

This year there are nine women contesting the junior and senior showgirl titles to start the journey towards next year's Royal Easter Show.

Mr Ferrie said a lot of hard work from many people had been done to get the show up and running, but was confident everything would be right on track.

"As long as we get a few dry days," he laughed. "The ground is looking an absolute picture and ready for a great event."

He said show memberships were still available for $30 either online or at the show office today, which allowed two adults and three children unlimited access to the show cheaper than gate prices.

Check out the full program of events here.