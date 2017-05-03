Maclean Showgirl winners announced

AFTER claiming last year's junior showgirl title, Nicole Cowling has again impressed the judges, taking out this year's Maclean Senior Showgirl title.

It was a popular win, with many whistles and cheers of support from the crowd.

"That was really cool," Ms Cowling said of the experience. "I love my friends, they're great.

"To be able to be part of and represent the show and get involved is just great.

"I actually really want to help out with the show, but I have to wait until I turn 18 later this year to hold a position."

Ms Cowling said that she had watched last year's showgirl winner Kristi Lawrence, and saw that whenever she the opportunity to promote the show arose, she was there.

"It was her involvement in everything that kind of wanted me to be like her, so I really want to help promote the show and make the most of the opportunity."

Ms Cowling said her junior showgirl title last year gave her confidence to sign up again this year for the senior competition this year.

"I didn't feel as nervous as I did last year when I was answering the questions, which helped a lot," she said.

"I've got to meet two new friends and we got to know each other well, so that was really nice."

In the junior showgirl competition, Georgia Everson received the best 16-year-old present when she was also crowned as the junior showgirl.

Ms Everson said she enjoyed the competition and thought it was an excellent chance to be involved with the show society.

"It was a really great atmosphere and it was great getting to meet new people," she said.

"I'm a very social person, so that was definitely my favourite part.

Ms Everson had already spent a full day of competing in showjumping before the announcement and said she had had an involvement with riding since a young age.

"I've just loved the showgirl competition and always thought it was a fun event to do, so this was just another way to get involved in the show."