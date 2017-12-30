Maclean Showground boasts plenty of happy campers

PRIME SPOT: Trudy and Ron Thorne sit by the river at Maclean Showground in the RV camping area.

PRIME SPOT: Trudy and Ron Thorne sit by the river at Maclean Showground in the RV camping area. Adam Hourigan

IT MAY be the cheapest waterfront accommodation site in the Clarence Valley, and former resident Ron Thorne knew exactly where to take his van when he came back from Christmas.

Now living in Casino, Mr Thorne is one of many people staying in the Maclean Showground over the holiday break.

"We came back here because the Maclean RSL does the best Christmas spread around," he laughed.

"We lived her for a while, and it's very central, we know all the nice areas.

"We've been for a run to Yamba, Brooms Head and Sandon River."

Mr Thorne said that when they arrived for their six-night visit they were the only ones at the showground, but it had filled quickly.

"A lot of people are in transit, they have the Camps book that shows you places you can stay for very little or no cost."

Just down the road, Schalk Meintjes was doing just that, staying one night before their trip back to Toowoomba.

"We've been at Brooms Head for the past week, but we couldn't extend the stay, so we came back for the one night before we leave," he said.

"We've been past before, we knew there was a dump point here from the app on the phone, and when we came we saw people camping.

"We thought the next time we had the opportunity to stop to camp we would - it's very nice here on the bank on the river."

The Maclean Show Society administers the site, offering a dump point for RVs and cheap van and camping accommodation.

"It's $10 a night to stay, and we go down most afternoons to collect it from the people," society president Brian Ferrie said.

"There was a need for it, and I'd always been keen to start it here and make some money for the show society, and it's an ideal spot so you can walk to town easily.

"There's no power and no showers, so you have to be self-sufficient, but it's a good spot just to stop in overnight."