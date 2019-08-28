Maclean Showground pavilion plan almost done

AFTER being blown off its foundations during a storm in January last year, planning for the replacement of the Main Pavilion at the Maclean Showgrounds is nearing completion.

Plans to replace the 100-year-old building are now ticking along. According to Clarence Valley Council acting open spaces and facilities manager David Sutton a concept design was completed for the development application.

He said the detailed design would be finalised once soil samples were taken from under the structure when it was demolished next month.

"The pavilion structure is in poor condition, so we have spoken with demolition companies about the best and safest way for it to be demolished,” Mr Sutton said.

"There's still some way to go, but the insurance, heritage and design issues have been resolved and we're now well into the planning phase for replacement.”

Mr Sutton said council was working with the Maclean Showground Society and other user groups to ensure the showgrounds could still operate during demolition and construction.

"Features such as the trusses, weather boards, floor boards and windows from the current pavilion will be re-used in the new building, with the remaining materials being donated to the Lawrence Museum,” he said.

"We're in discussions with museum representatives, an architect and the demolition contractor to retain as much material as possible for re-use at both locations”.