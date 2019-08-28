Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The concept design of the new Maclean Showground pavilion.
ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The concept design of the new Maclean Showground pavilion. Clarence Valley Council
News

Maclean Showground pavilion plan almost done

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER being blown off its foundations during a storm in January last year, planning for the replacement of the Main Pavilion at the Maclean Showgrounds is nearing completion.

Plans to replace the 100-year-old building are now ticking along. According to Clarence Valley Council acting open spaces and facilities manager David Sutton a concept design was completed for the development application.

He said the detailed design would be finalised once soil samples were taken from under the structure when it was demolished next month.

"The pavilion structure is in poor condition, so we have spoken with demolition companies about the best and safest way for it to be demolished,” Mr Sutton said.

"There's still some way to go, but the insurance, heritage and design issues have been resolved and we're now well into the planning phase for replacement.”

Mr Sutton said council was working with the Maclean Showground Society and other user groups to ensure the showgrounds could still operate during demolition and construction.

"Features such as the trusses, weather boards, floor boards and windows from the current pavilion will be re-used in the new building, with the remaining materials being donated to the Lawrence Museum,” he said.

"We're in discussions with museum representatives, an architect and the demolition contractor to retain as much material as possible for re-use at both locations”.

clarence development clarence valley council cvc maclean showground main pavilion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Look at progress on highway's new roundabout

    News IT MAY look a twist of turns from the ground, but as you can from The Daily Examiner's exclusive overhead view - there's a lot going on. Here's the latest.

    Corrective Services deem Grafton jail 'obsolete'

    premium_icon Corrective Services deem Grafton jail 'obsolete'

    Crime Grafton closure was decision made with the head and not the heart

    McAuley White-knuckled after shock last-round loss

    premium_icon McAuley White-knuckled after shock last-round loss

    Hockey The undefeated side fell at the final hurdle on Saturday.

    Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    premium_icon Australia's Fyre Festival? Fury as major event postponed

    Music Some are calling for compensation, and comparing it to Fyre Festival