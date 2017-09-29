Maclean showground stable funding questioned

A PAPERWORK error has the Maclean Showground tangled up in a funding issue that has left a lot of people in the Clarence Valley, including the local member, very confused.

The Maclean Showground Society has missed out on a Public Reserve Management Funding grant of $62,000 for the upgrade of stables at the Maclean Showground after Clarence Valley Council did not submit a final report for a previous grant for weed control at a Mountain View Park Reserve.

Maclean Showground Society president Brian Ferrie originally received an email to say the grant had been given, but it was later rescinded.

NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said while he was not privy to process of determining who receives the grants, he found this refusal worrying.

"I know the showground needs significant upgrades through grants and I would support those grants,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said he could take this up with the Minister for Lands and Forestry Paul Toole to help the show society get to the bottom of the issue.

"I would pursue that with the minister. I can't answer that as I don't know anything about the grant or the process, but I will do everything I can to ensure they receive a grant, as it's in the best interest of the community.”

Mr Ferrie said while it was wonderful the local member wanted to help, he wasn't sure there was anything he could do about the grant.

"There is only a certain amount of money to be allocated,” Mr Ferrie said.

"It's something I have to speak to Chris about.”

Mr Ferrie asked why a weed control report for a park in Mountain View would have any bearing on funding for something in Maclean.

"I hope Chris can talk to the minister of lands and get this fixed up so it doesn't happen again.”

The show society are waiting to find out if they have been successful in another grant program.

"We've gone on at the moment for work on the main pavilion, we hope that will be successful,” Mr Ferrie said.

The showground society are working towards becoming the managers of the Maclean Showground, but they are waiting for council to fix outstanding issues.

"They're slowly coming along,” Mr Ferrie said.

Clarence Valley Council has been contacted for comment.