Maclean Spar bans the bags

Owner Bob Little of Maclean Spar which announced it is ceasing the use of single-use plastic bags from July 1.

Owner Bob Little of Maclean Spar which announced it is ceasing the use of single-use plastic bags from July 1. Ebony Stansfield

YOU may not think much of the plastic bag you take in your quick trip to Spar in Maclean, but when it one of 75,000 they go through each month it quickly adds up.

And as of July 1, they'll be gone.

The supermarket will move away from single-use bags, and owner Bob Little said the shift away had started.

"Currently we have calico bags available - we have had them the whole time but the next step is the multiple use plastic bags, which will be installed at checkouts, probably in the middle of June,” he said.

Mr Little said they are ensuring that people have enough time to convert, with signs at checkouts, informing customers to prepare for the change, and notices on hand bills.

"It's a big cost imposed on them if they don't bring their bags or an alternative issue,” he said.

He said discussions have been happening for some time about whether or not banning would be the right option, however they decided on the ban.

"We have two sides of the story of course, because there a lot of people that do use the plastic bags for rubbish and use them for bins at home, and then unfortunately those people will have to go buy other bags to use,” he said.

However, he said the vast majority of people seem to be against them and would rather see them gone.

"I think there is like five billion used in Australia every year which is an enormous amount of bags. I think the majority of them do end up in landfill and sometimes in the ocean too,” he said.

Mr Little said the ban would be an Australian- wide thing eventually, and while it's not compulsory in NSW, Spar have decided to go ahead anyway.

The ban does not cover fruit and vegetable 'barrier' bags.

"They basically are a health and safety type thing...that's the next step though, we need to find out what is available for us,” he said.

"With fresh veg in a trolley, you don't know what has been in the trolley and that sort of thing, so you know it's one of those issues there.”