Maclean Spar shelves lined with awards

THE Maclean SPAR team swept more awards last weekend, taking home three trophies from the annual national Spar Excellence awards.

The store won the community and customer service excellence award, as well as the main award for grocery.

Owner Bob Little said there were clear criteria that the judges were looking for when they walked through the door.

"They judge us over the course of a year, we don't know when they're coming,” he said.

"They are looking at what you provide and give back to SPAR and the community.”

The store has won the store of the year award for the past three years, and the fruit and vegetable section award for the past seven.

"That's probably enough,” Mr Little laughed.

"I think it's just our consistency.

"We also received a store investment award for the money we've reinvested in the business.”