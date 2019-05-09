Menu
GEAR UP: Retained firefighter Will Boyd with son Matthew, 4 get into the smoke and hoses before the Grafton Fire and Rescue open day on May 18.
Community

Join Maclean's firefighters this weekend

Kathryn Lewis
by
9th May 2019 2:00 PM

IF YOU have always dreamed of being on the frontline in helping our community, find out exactly what the job is like from the experts.

Ahead of Fire and Rescue NSW Open Day, Maclean firefighters will be at the Maclean Community Markets this Saturday.

Head along to see fire trucks and rescue equipment up close and chat to our fireys about everything they do to keep the community safe.

FRNSW Commissioner, Paul Baxter said Open Day was an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires.

"Our firefighters do fight fires and save people from burning buildings, but our mission and our capabilities extend far beyond fire response," he said.

"From road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue and humanitarian relief, our firefighters are prepared for anything and ready to help anyone, anytime, anywhere."

Commissioner Baxter said Open Day was also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead up to winter.

"We see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires during the winter months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets," he said.

"Come and meet the team that's prepared for anything on Open Day and learn how to keep your family safe from fire and other emergencies."

Grafton and South Grafton stations will open their doors next weekend, on May 18 and Yamba station on May 19.

For more information visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/openday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

