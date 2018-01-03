Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Maclean streets closed for repairs

Crews work on removing the Clarence Hotel roof after it was torn off in Tuesday's storm.
Crews work on removing the Clarence Hotel roof after it was torn off in Tuesday's storm. Jake Murray
by Jake Murray

THE clean-up task for Maclean Residents, emergency services and Essential Energy crews are well under way in Maclean, after a 'tornado-like' storm downed tree's, power lines, buildings, rooftops, and much other debris.

The damage is widespread across Maclean, starting at the Clarence Hotel, where the roof was blown off in 'cyclonic winds' brought by yesterday's storm. The roof took down power lines, which then resulted in a power outage. By morning, up to 90% of residents around the Clarence Valley have had power restored, but the Maclean CBD is still waiting.

 

Essential Energy crews work throughout the day to restore power lines.
Essential Energy crews work throughout the day to restore power lines. Jake Murray

Essential Energy, SES and Council are working to remove the tin roof off the power lines on River St outside of the Clarence Hotel. The two cars under the wreckage have been removed from the site, both with minor damage. Meanwhile, the tin mess still hangs above the ground while crews work to remove it safely. River St has now been closed from Argyle St all the way to Bakers Lane, with local resident access between Bakers Lane and Howard St.

 

The white ute awaits freedom from the Clarence Hotel roof that crashed down on it on Tuesday.
The white ute awaits freedom from the Clarence Hotel roof that crashed down on it on Tuesday. Jake Murray

Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of traffic controllers and signs, and are urged to keep away from the River St clean-up site. The detour in place in Maclean is now via McLachlan St, which joins onto River St at the intersection of River St and Wharf St, outside the Council Chambers.

Related Items

Topics:  essential energy maclean state emergency service supercell

Grafton Daily Examiner
NO WAY OUT: South Grafton traffic at complete standstill

NO WAY OUT: South Grafton traffic at complete standstill

With no traffic lights, roundabout or other form of traffic control, motorists are being forced to wait hours to turn right onto the busy Pacific Highway.

SUPER STORM: Trail of destruction

The Maclean Showground was damaged heavily by a storm that ripped off many roofs and moved buildings.

Residents descirbe force of afternoon storm in town

Two truck crash closes highway

B-DOUBLE TROUBLE: Two trucks collided at Ulmarra on Tuesday night, causing one to hit an embankment.

One truck crashed into embankment at Ulmarra

Severe storm identified as microburst: weather expert

MICROBURST: The supercell storm front captured by Megs Burgess looking across Palmers Island.

Locals' descriptions of a mini-tornado not far off the mark

Local Partners