Maclean streets closed for repairs

THE clean-up task for Maclean Residents, emergency services and Essential Energy crews are well under way in Maclean, after a 'tornado-like' storm downed tree's, power lines, buildings, rooftops, and much other debris.

The damage is widespread across Maclean, starting at the Clarence Hotel, where the roof was blown off in 'cyclonic winds' brought by yesterday's storm. The roof took down power lines, which then resulted in a power outage. By morning, up to 90% of residents around the Clarence Valley have had power restored, but the Maclean CBD is still waiting.

Essential Energy, SES and Council are working to remove the tin roof off the power lines on River St outside of the Clarence Hotel. The two cars under the wreckage have been removed from the site, both with minor damage. Meanwhile, the tin mess still hangs above the ground while crews work to remove it safely. River St has now been closed from Argyle St all the way to Bakers Lane, with local resident access between Bakers Lane and Howard St.

Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of traffic controllers and signs, and are urged to keep away from the River St clean-up site. The detour in place in Maclean is now via McLachlan St, which joins onto River St at the intersection of River St and Wharf St, outside the Council Chambers.