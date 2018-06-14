Maclean toilet block may be saved

A DECISION to demolish a storm-damaged toilet block at the Maclean Showground is to be reviewed.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said he had received numerous requests from the Maclean community, including representatives of the Maclean Show Society, asking for the storm-damaged toilet block at the bottom of the showground hill to be repaired.

"Other councillors have received similar requests,” he said.

"I've spoken with my colleagues and have asked the general manager to prepare a report for the June 26 meeting of council on whether the facility can be repaired cost effectively.

"I am prepared to move a mayoral minute to allow a review.

"The toilets were damaged in the January storms and council initially decided they should be demolished.

"But we have listened to the community and will try to see if they can be retained.”