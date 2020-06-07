Maclean Toyworld spreads their magic even further

Jehane Kaczorowski, along with husband Grant are expanding their Maclean Toyworld Shop into Yamba after taking over earlier this year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Jehane Kaczorowski, along with husband Grant are expanding their Maclean Toyworld Shop into Yamba after taking over earlier this year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

FOR THE owners of Maclean Toyworld, they love the fact that the customers that come in the door are happy.

And the talking dinosaur above the counter roars in agreement.

Jehane Kaczorowski and husband Grant took over the store in March, and despite the effects of the coronavirus slowing their trade, are about to expand with another store in Yamba.

“It’s an opportunity to give the same quality for people of Yamba that they have here,” Ms Kaczorowski said. “And to be continue to be part of the community and create the old fashioned toy shop.

“The old fashioned service is what makes it … when the customer comes in here, you just don’t walk in and walk out, you have someone help you.”

Ms Kaczorowski said that the store was successful because people knew they’d done the hard work in sourcing the best quality toys, and creating a magical experience for everyone.

“We try to bring the fun and magic of toys to life for people — that’s our job,” she said.

“It’s about helping people find the right toy, because not every toy is right for every kid.”

As for what’s popular at the moment, she said that Lego was still a classic favourite.

“You just can’t beat Lego. It’s a good quality product, and it lasts forever,” she said.

“It just opens your imagination, and with everything that’s happening around everyone needs a bit of a distraction and to let their imagination go wild.

Ms Kaczorowski said they picked up the keys to the new shop this week, with the carpenters to start soon and hoped to be open in early July.

“We’ve got lots of different things to make the place magical. We’ve done a mural, and we’ve done the girls section as a fairy wonderland, and we want the Yamba store to be the same,” she said.

“We want people to walk in a just go ‘wow’ — it’s an experience rather than a shop.