Maclean tragedy harrowing for all

REPORTING the news always requires an exercise of judgment, whether it is the subjective issue of what readers want to read or the more emphatic legal obligations that emerge from time to time.

But events like this week's tragedy at Maclean, where a car entered the river near the police station, require the most difficult decision making, especially in the internet age of expectation of almost instant knowledge.

Quite early in the day the newsroom knew the identity of the 71-year-old woman in the car that went into the river, as did many others on Facebook.

We knew people who saw the car enter the water had dived in, risking life and limb to rescue the person inside.

Daily Examiner photo journalist Adam Hourigan was on the scene, feeding back images and details of the arrival of police and divers, when they entered the water and where and what came from this.

We were able to publish these almost as soon as they arrived to keep people abreast of a dramatic event that was happening in plain view.

The question was always: what could we publish and when it was it right for us to release personal details, which we know are harrowing to family and friends of those involved?

The one thing we would like to report was that our community reacted bravely and with compassion at the most difficult time and that is a pleasure to write.