Maclean turn on the style in LCCA

CRICKET: Maclean United continued their dominance of the 2020 Lower Clarence Cricket Association competition with a crushing victory over Lawrence on Saturday, finishing the season on a high.

After winning the toss, the Maclean batsmen set to work, with the openers Geoff Simmons and Dean Moran building a partnership of 59 before Simmons was clean bowled for 31 and Moran was run out on 33.

The Maclean middle order capitalised on the good platform set by the openers with Adam Izzard (22) and Craig Moran (17) the next best scorers as the side finished at 6/149 off their 40 overs.

The Lawrence bowlers shared the load evenly, with nine players having a shot at the batsmen, but it was captain Luke Moloney who shone brightest with figures of 3/18 off eight overs.

Chasing a big total, opener Nathan Anderson did his best to dig in, sticking around long enough to rack up 17 runs, one of only two batsmen to hit double figures.

Maclean young gun Alby Popko took four wickets for just 13 runs, his second best figures in the competition, cementing himself as the Maclean side's most dangerous bowler over the regular season. Popko took 21 wickets in total throughout the season with 11 of those coming in the last four matches.

Moran (2/16) and the rest of the gang took care of the remaining Lawrence batters in 25 overs to leave them short on 70 runs.