Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maclean's Albie Popko in action against Yamba earlier in the season.
Maclean's Albie Popko in action against Yamba earlier in the season.
Sport

Maclean turn on the style in LCCA

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Maclean United continued their dominance of the 2020 Lower Clarence Cricket Association competition with a crushing victory over Lawrence on Saturday, finishing the season on a high.

After winning the toss, the Maclean batsmen set to work, with the openers Geoff Simmons and Dean Moran building a partnership of 59 before Simmons was clean bowled for 31 and Moran was run out on 33.

The Maclean middle order capitalised on the good platform set by the openers with Adam Izzard (22) and Craig Moran (17) the next best scorers as the side finished at 6/149 off their 40 overs.

The Lawrence bowlers shared the load evenly, with nine players having a shot at the batsmen, but it was captain Luke Moloney who shone brightest with figures of 3/18 off eight overs.

Chasing a big total, opener Nathan Anderson did his best to dig in, sticking around long enough to rack up 17 runs, one of only two batsmen to hit double figures.

Maclean young gun Alby Popko took four wickets for just 13 runs, his second best figures in the competition, cementing himself as the Maclean side's most dangerous bowler over the regular season. Popko took 21 wickets in total throughout the season with 11 of those coming in the last four matches.

Moran (2/16) and the rest of the gang took care of the remaining Lawrence batters in 25 overs to leave them short on 70 runs.

lawrence cricket club maclean united
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEARTWARMING: Biggest smiles as aged care meets child care

        premium_icon HEARTWARMING: Biggest smiles as aged care meets child care

        News It’s on for young and old as a pre-school and aged care home create connections that bring a big smile

        Banned for buying alcohol? You’re not alone

        premium_icon Banned for buying alcohol? You’re not alone

        Opinion How an ID check for an alcohol purchase unearthed a pattern of grocery shopper...

        Harwood palm trees hide tragic tale

        premium_icon Harwood palm trees hide tragic tale

        People and Places Hannah Maher was to go to a ball at Palmers Island, but a sudden scream turned the...

        Fake news that should be reality

        premium_icon Fake news that should be reality

        Opinion Government launches intensive strategy as data reveals women again top domestic...