Maclean under-14s make experience count in Dex Shield

WINNERS: Maclean were winners of the Daily Examiner shield under 14 game between Maclean High and Grafton High. Adam Hourigan

UNDER-14 BOYS: Maclean High claimed first blood in the DEX Shield finals with a 12-4 win in the Under-14 Boys decider against Grafton High School.

Maclean were heavy favourites after the school's under-13 side made the NSW Country Cup final last month and they showed just why when they heaved a Grafton forward into touch in the opening set.

The two sides went into the break all square at 0-0 courtesy of the brick wall of defence at the Maclean end.

Maclean found their first try of the night when Zac Fischer was granted a perfect bounce off a Bats kick and powered his way over a defender to score.

Grafton then returned with a try of their own through Kalyn Owen but they could not convert the kick.

Maclean extended their lead to 10-4 after a lovely spread to Zakye Swan-Pearce who polished off the manoeuvre out on the left.

Maclean held off to win 12-4 and seal the under-14 boys' trophy, with player of the series going to Malik Elabbasi.

Coach Chris Kirkland said he wouldn't change a thing about the performance.

"We wouldn't do anything differently, it was a really good quality 14s game. It was probably one of the better games I've seen in a while,” Kirkland said.

"They just kept to a good structure and held onto the ball. We just capitalised on their mistakes with a bit more energy.”

Kirkland also said the Country Cup appearance made a big difference to confidence.