Maclean United claim LCCA first grade title

Maclean United captain Jarrad Moran said he was disappointed the LCCA season was called off with the grand final left to play.

CRICKET: Maclean United have assumed the title of champions in the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition after Lower Clarence Cricket Association made the decision to cancel all cricket activities for the remainder of the season in line with the recommendations of Cricket NSW.

With only game left to play in the season, United captain Jarrad Moran said he was disappointed the season was called off before the grand final.

"It would have been good to get the game in, but there's not a whole lot anyone could do about it," he said.

"It's been a disappointing end to the season as a whole, ever since Christmas we've only played two full games.

"While it wasn't a perfect end to the season we did the hard work at the start of the year to get to the top of the table.

"It would have been good to play in the grand final, we've got a few young blokes who really would have enjoyed the challenge."

While Moran said he hasn't heard officially from LCCA administrators of the final result for the season, he said if the game had been washed out United would have been declared premiers.

With the season called off, Maclean United have successfully defended their first grade title they claimed after beating Iluka in the 2018/19 grand final.