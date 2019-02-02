Maclean United look to cement top spot over Wanderers

Maclean United seamer Laurie Urquhart will be absent for their clash against Wanderers.

LCCA: Two heavyweights of Maclean Bowling Club Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade will clash at Barry Watts Oval this afternoon, with competition leader Maclean United looking to earn bragging rights over rivals Wanderers.

United have lost only one game this season, which was to Wanderers back in round 10, and captain Jarrad Moran said his team would be keen to earn bragging rights.

"The last couple of years we've been pretty even, we've always had a few wins against each other throughout the season, but we want to cement ourselves as the team to beat this year and if we can knock Wanderers off this week it'll go a long way towards doing that,” Moran said.

"We will nearly have a full- strength side, we will be missing Laurie Urquhart but Will Moran will be taking his place.”

Will Moran bagged his maiden first-grade five-wicket haul last weekend against Lawrence, finishing with figures of 5 for 19 off 5.3 overs.

Jarrad was quick to praise the 14-year-old, who is quickly finding his feet in his first year in senior cricket.

"It was good to see Will got the wickets last week, he has only played about five games for us this year so far but has bowled well,” he said.

"First game after Christmas he got taken to but the boys got around him so it's good to see him back in the wickets.”

GAME DAY: Iluka v Harwood at Iluka Oval, Maclean United v Wanderers at Barry Watts Oval, Lawrence BYE.