Maclean United survive scare from resilient Harwood

Harwood's Dean Carroll launches one in the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club cricket first grade match between Maclean United and Harwood at Yamba Oval on December 14, 2019.

LCCA FIRST GRADE: The last time Harwood met Maclean United it was a bloodbath.

This time, things went a bit better for Harwood who, despite losing by 17 runs, had the undefeated Maclean on the ropes early in the encounter at Yamba Oval.

Harwood's Tom Mullins lets fly in the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club cricket first grade match between Maclean United and Harwood at Yamba Oval on December 14, 2019.

“They bowled really well to start off. We were only 1/40 at drinks,” Maclean captain Jarrad Moran said.

But the defending premiers soon found their feet and posted some solid scores across the board, including a top score of 53 by Moran.

Maclean's Geoff Simmons fires one away in the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club cricket first grade match between Maclean United and Harwood at Yamba Oval on December 14, 2019.

“After the break we came out and lifted our run rate a little. We got to a competitive total and knew if we bowled well we’d be able to defend it,” he said.

Getting off to a flying start at the crease, Harwood tested Maclean with Evan Lewis (33) and Luke Richardson (25) chipping in before Matt Young (50) left the opposition sweating.

But Maclean held strong to see out Harwood for 147 off 38.5 overs.

Moran had expected a challenge from Harwood on the weekend and they certainly delivered.

“There’s no team that’s an easy beat this year. We’ve just been playing good cricket. Everyone on our side has been performing and doing their job,” he said.

Equally as potent as their batting line-up, Moran said the side’s bowling has been sublime in recent weeks.

Maclean's Dean Moran plays a shot in the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club cricket first grade match between Maclean United and Harwood at Yamba Oval on December 14, 2019.

“Everyone has been sharing wickets around, young Alby (Popko) has definitely stepped up this year,” he said.

Popko (3 for 25 off 8 overs) led the charge for Maclean with fellow rising star Coby Tabor (2 for 12 off 6) adding to the damage.

“Alby has taken himself to a whole other level. All our bowlers have been doing a terrific job,” Moran said.

Moran is enjoying seeing juniors rising through the ranks this season, with three under-16 Interdistrict winners in the side.

“Alby, Coby and Will (Moran) have all been playing really good cricket. We’ve lacked a few juniors in the past so it’s good to have a few back in the mix,” he said.