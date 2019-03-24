Maclean United takes out LCCA cricket title

Nathan Williams bowls for United against ILuka in the LCCA grand final against United at Yamba Oval

Nathan Williams bowls for United against ILuka in the LCCA grand final against United at Yamba Oval Adam Hourigan

LCCA CRICKET: Maclean United have posted a dominant 61-run win over Iluka in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade grand final at Yamba Oval.

On a hot, humid day with a cross-wind blowing across the pitch, Iluka won the toss and to the surprise of United captain Jarrard Moran sent the opposition into bat.

"We batted well early, but were perhaps a bit slow. I think we were 1/48 at drinks, but we knew that with wickets in hand we could get there,” Moran said.

"Then Dan McColl and myself came and lifted the run-rate, and we made it up to 180.

McColl topped scored for United with 68 off 57 balls while Moran (23) and opener Geoff Simmons (33) contributed to the total.

For Iluka, Jason Allen (3/41) took quick wickets towards the end of the innings, with United reaching 7/181 from their 40 overs.

"We said before the match with runs on the board that we thought anything around 160 would be a good score, so we were happy with that, though we knew we'd have to bowl and field well.”

Iluka's opening batsman opened with a flourish, with Gary Ryan (16) and captain Brendan James (12) hitting fours and sixes from the opening bowlers, but United bounced back, taking three wickets in three overs to have them 3/34 after nine overs.

Photos View Photo Gallery

From there, a diligent bowling attack and tight fielding meant the total was too far away, and while seven of their batsmen reached double figures, it was left to number-nine Jake Webster (25) to trying salvage the run-chase, falling 61 runs short in the 28th over.

"Our openers bowled well and then Laurie Urquhart and Coby Tabor really finished it off for us,” Moran said.

"Our fielding was spot on, we didn't drop a catch.”

Williams ended up with the best figures for United taking 3/30 from his eight overs, while Popko, Tabor and Urquhart took two wickets each.

Moran said he was ecstatic for the win, one which had been a few years in the making.

"We've been building on this win now for a few years, building our team and getting the older blokes to look after our younger players,” he said.

"It's really good to have a win, and it's good to see the effort pay off.”

Moran gave thanks to the umpires and the other teams throughout the season, and said the year was an enjoyable one and a good year for cricket on the Lower Clarence.