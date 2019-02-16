Menu
STEADY: Maclean United opener Geoff Simmons has been a consistent performer this season.
STEADY: Maclean United opener Geoff Simmons has been a consistent performer this season.
Maclean United taking confidence into Harwood clash

Jarrard Potter
16th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
LCCA: Maclean United will be looking to return to the winner's circle when they return to the scene of their draw against Wanderers when they take on Harwood at Yamba Oval this afternoon.

United captain Jarrad Moran said while they didn't get the win over Wanderers, the team had taken confidence from the match that they will take into this weekend's clash.

"We spoke about the tie after the game, and we said we would just put it behind us now and focus on the rest of the season,” he said.

"We probably let the match slip, we had our chances to win and so did they. We never played poorly, which was good for us, but it would have been good to get a result.”

With United's final wicket falling to a run-out as they tried for two runs to win on the final ball while chasing a total of 199, Moran said at Yamba Oval a score of at least 220 was needed.

"The outfield is really quick, the ball races across it, and anything short sits up and wants to be hit,” he said.

"After the first game we played there when we scored 260, it's the kind of field and pitch where you need at least 200 or 220 to win games.

"Most of the year our bowlers have done a really good job, there's been a couple of weeks where someone might have had an off day and that shows when you look at the figures, and they've been able to work on things after that.”

Moran said United would not be taking their opponents lightly this afternoon.

"This game is a must-win for us, we're looking to cement ourselves at the top and take out the minor premiership.”

