Maclean wary of a revitalised Lawrence in round 2 clash

IN FORM: Maclean United's Dan McColl was a top performer last weekend with 64 runs against Yamba Cricket Club. Mitchell Keenan

MBC FIRST GRADE: Defending premiers Maclean United got off to a hot start last weekend and they will look to carry their momentum into a round two clash with Lawrence tomorrow.

Lawrence finished on the bottom of the ladder last season but club president Anthony Tory said last week that "this year the boys are quietly confident they can shake up the competition”.

Maclean captain Jarrad Moran was pleased with their opening performance but was sure his side would not underestimate their opponents tomorrow.

"They're a fairly unknown entity at this point in time. We'll need to be at our best for this one,” Moran said.

Lawrence's recruitment over the off-season was fairly slow but the addition of one of the top cricketers in the Clarence Valley was no mean feat.

"They've added Harwood's top wicket taker from last year's North Coast Premier League winning side in Luke Many, so that will be a huge boost for them,” he said.

But Moran is confident in his side's ability to dispatch any team that comes up against them this year.

"If we play like we did last weekend we should be able to give them a good challenge, we just need to stick to the fundamentals. I think we can beat any team in this competition,” he said.

GAME DAY: Maclean United host Lawrence at Yamba Oval in round two of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition from 1pm tomorrow.