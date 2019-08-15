Maclean White to challenge Breakers at the top

FOOTBALL: The Yamba Breakers have been the benchmark in this year's women's Division 2 North season but Maclean White have stayed with them and could go top with a win against the leaders on Saturday.

In the second last round of the regular season, the two sides will face off at Barry Watts Oval with just one point between them after the Breakers have slowly let their lead over their lower Clarence counterparts slip.

Maclean's surge has come thanks to a seven-game winning streak off the back of a 3-2 loss to the Breakers back in round six and the side has scored a whopping 39 goals in those seven games alone.

Yamba have been hard to beat and held on to their place at the top despite a 4-1 loss to Maclean White in round 10 but the Bobcats have been the stronger of the sides on two occasions this year compared to Yamba's one win against them.

In a game that is likely to be a high-scoring and hotly contested affair, this fixture may be a preview of the grand final to come as the two sides have proven they are a cut above the rest but a chasing Westlawn Tigers outfit could still throw a spanner in the works.

GAME DAY: Maclean White will play the Yamba Breakers in the women's Division 2 North at Wherrett Park on Saturday with kick-off set for 1pm.