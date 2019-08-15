Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BATTLING: Yamba's Jessica Gumb takes on her Westlawn Tigers opponent in last year's grand final.
BATTLING: Yamba's Jessica Gumb takes on her Westlawn Tigers opponent in last year's grand final. Matthew Elkerton
Soccer

Maclean White to challenge Breakers at the top

Mitchell Keenan
by
15th Aug 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: The Yamba Breakers have been the benchmark in this year's women's Division 2 North season but Maclean White have stayed with them and could go top with a win against the leaders on Saturday.

In the second last round of the regular season, the two sides will face off at Barry Watts Oval with just one point between them after the Breakers have slowly let their lead over their lower Clarence counterparts slip.

Maclean's surge has come thanks to a seven-game winning streak off the back of a 3-2 loss to the Breakers back in round six and the side has scored a whopping 39 goals in those seven games alone.

Yamba have been hard to beat and held on to their place at the top despite a 4-1 loss to Maclean White in round 10 but the Bobcats have been the stronger of the sides on two occasions this year compared to Yamba's one win against them.

In a game that is likely to be a high-scoring and hotly contested affair, this fixture may be a preview of the grand final to come as the two sides have proven they are a cut above the rest but a chasing Westlawn Tigers outfit could still throw a spanner in the works.

GAME DAY: Maclean White will play the Yamba Breakers in the women's Division 2 North at Wherrett Park on Saturday with kick-off set for 1pm.

clarence football maclean bobcats maclean white women's division 2 north yamba breakers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Don't make your stress someone else's emergency'

    premium_icon 'Don't make your stress someone else's emergency'

    Crime 'Cones, reefer, whatever you want to call it, you know not to mix alcohol and driving, so why would you mix drugs and driving?'

    Grafton's eyesores and other unfriendly infrastructure

    premium_icon Grafton's eyesores and other unfriendly infrastructure

    Opinion There's plenty to irritate the visitor from bins to backend parking

    IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of people appearing at Grafton court today, August 15

    Fire permits now required for Valley region

    Fire permits now required for Valley region

    News Here's everything you need to know about these changes