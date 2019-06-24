Maclean woman claims rowing gold with Australia

WORLD CUP WINNER: Former Maclean rower Leah Saunders (right) with her Australian teammates at a former World Championships event.

ROWING: Former Maclean rowing sensation Leah Saunders has claimed a gold medal in the Women's Eights at the World Rowing Cup 2 in Poznan, Poland yesterday.

The Australian Women's eight group took on the reigning World Champions, the United States, in their A-Final and came away victors after a thrilling race.

The United States were the ones to beat having had the fastest qualifying time in Friday's heats, but all the crews had an even start before James Rook called on Molly Goodman to up the stroke rate of the Australian crew to edge them ahead as they crossed the line with Great Britain in second and the USA in third.

After the race Georgie Rowe spoke to the media about the race and beating the favourites.

"I enjoyed that race a lot but we really had to dig in when the USA was coming at us. We stayed tight together and it paid off,” she said.

Saunders' and her rowing partners were part of a history-making Australian team to become the first to top the medal table at a Rowing World Cup held in Europe.