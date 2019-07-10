Maclean workshop brings dementia into spotlight

Despite affecting so many Australians, dementia is not often talked about.

Despite affecting so many Australians, dementia is not often talked about. Bev Lacey

WITH an estimated 250 people in Australia being diagnosed with dementia every day, a workshop in Maclean last week has given local carers some much-needed support.

The workshop was organised by Social Futures in conjunction with Dementia Australia in order to give carers knowledge and tools to help them work with those who have had a dementia diagnosis.

Social Futures chief executive Tony Davies said with many people being diagnosed earlier in life, more were facing challenges to understand the disease.

"There is support for people experiencing dementia, but we've found there's a gap in support for those who are now in a carer's role,” he said.

"Social Futures runs a series of workshops each year to let carers and family know they're not alone, and there are resources and support to help.”

As part of their efforts to help transform the way people think, act and speak about dementia, Dementia Australia launched its dementia-friendly communities program at dementiafriendly.org.au.

"Dementia-friendly communities encourage organisations, businesses, community groups and individuals to make practical changes that will have a positive impact on the lives of people living with dementia and their carers,” the website states.

Perhaps the most important part of a dementia-friendly community is that people are aware of and understand dementia, which is a broad term to describe symptoms of a large group of illnesses that cause a progressive decline in a person's functioning, the website says.

This includes Alzheimer's disease, vascualar dementia, frontotemporal dementia and Lewy body disease.

While diagnoses may be the same, everyone's experience of the disease is different and there are many ways people in the community can help people diagnosed with the disease, and their carers.

For more information, visit dementia.org.au or contact the National Dementia Helpline on 1800100500.